MCI announces new CEO

Maersk Container Industry (MCI), a leading manufacturer of refrigerated containers and a subsidiary of A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), announces that current CCO Søren Leth Johannsen will take over as new CEO of the company in November. He will replace Sean Fitzgerald who has decided to step down from the role as CEO and relocate to the US.

‘’I am very pleased that Søren Leth Johannsen has accepted being appointed CEO of MCI. With his many years at MCI, he has great insight in both market and customers, which will be valuable on the journey ahead. I would also like to thank Sean Fitzgerald for all his dedication since joining five years ago. He has been instrumental in MCI’s transformation and is handing over the baton of a financially resilient company.’’

Henriette Hallberg Thygesen

CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands at A.P. Moller – Maersk

Søren Leth Johannsen has been with MCI for the last 17 years and has held the role as CCO since joining.

‘’MCI is a high-performing and innovative company with a very skilled and talented organisation, and I am excited to take on the position as CEO. In recent years, the company has transformed and is now considered the leader within container cooling technology. I am looking forward to continuing this development as we also embark on the work to define the future structural setup for MCI.’’

Søren Leth Johannsen

CCO of Maersk Container Industry (MCI)

Source: Maersk