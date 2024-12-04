McQuilling Partners Invests in SulNOX

McQuilling Partners, Inc. (“McQuilling”) is pleased to announce that a wholly owned subsidiary has invested in SulNOx Group PLC (“SulNOx”) and will be the preferred partner to promote and sell the SulNOx products in the U.S. market.

John M. Schmidt, CEO of McQuilling, commented, “We are excited to conclude this investment in SulNOx and to actively engage in growing the business, particularly in the U.S. market. SulNOx has developed an impressive product that reduces liquid hydrocarbon fuel consumption, associated greenhouse gases and harmful particulate matter emissions. We look forward to extending our partnership and offering these very compelling benefits to industry.”

Radu Florescu, Chairman of SulNOx, commented, “We are delighted to again receive significant further support from our two largest shareholders, Mr. Logothetis and Nistadgruppen AS, and to welcome McQuilling Partners as an important new investor and strategic partner for the U.S. market. McQuilling has highly relevant expertise and networks, not only in the marine sector, where SulNOx has seen encouraging success, but also in key industries facing decarbonisation challenges.” “This new commitment of funds reflects the strong newsflow from SulNOx during this year, regarding additional evaluations, new orders, a rapidly growing patent portfolio and expanded distribution network across new geographies.”

Source: McQuilling Partners, Inc.