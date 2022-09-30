MCTC reveals campaign to reduce greenhouse gas emission (GHG) levels through education as the industry focuses on ‘greener shipping’ this World Maritime Day

Leading marine catering management provider MCTC is introducing new initiatives onboard to educate vessels to be aware of their food product choices in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), as the industry looks at how to be more sustainable on World Maritime Day.

MCTC says “education is the key to sustainability” and it welcomes the focus on ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’ today for World Maritime Day.

The catering management provider is aiming to educate seafarers and vessel managers on the indirect emissions that arise from food production by providing them with a basic understanding through supporting material.

Almost 26% of GHGs in the atmosphere are emitted as a by-product of food production, either during the manufacturing stage or during transportation, with CO2 being the most notable contributor, MCTC says.

MCTC plans to provide individual vessels with an estimated contribution of GHGs by consuming certain products. It is hoped by providing this information, vessels will have the knowledge to make more environmentally friendly choices when picking its food supplies.

As the campaign gathers pace, MCTC hopes to set up its own emissions database where each food product will be categorised based on the CO2 contribution that builds up throughout the production of the food item.

Environmental and Suppliers Officer at MCTC, Charalampos Antoniou said: “We welcome the focus on sustainability for this year’s World Maritime Day and we are looking forward to joining the conversation. We very much have sustainability at the forefront of our minds at MCTC and believe that education is the key to achieving sustainability.

“In general, people are unaware of the actual GHG contribution of food production. Thus, it is a new emerging tool that is now making an appearance in the market.

“As the global sustainability movement calls for people to reduce their overall environmental impact on the planet, people have started shifting towards more eco-friendly choices, especially in developed countries. Each individual makes an impact which leads to a chain reaction from businesses to make more sustainable decisions too. Hopefully our combined efforts will preserve the planet for future generations. This will be achieved through more education, open discussion, and awareness.”

Source: MCTC