MCTC Says Covid-19 Has Shown A Positive Effect In Some Elements

Leading international catering management and training provider, MCTC has revealed that COVID-19 has pushed it into a virtual world which has resulted in a positive impact on seafarer training.

According to MCTC’s Managing Director, Christian Ioannou, virtual onboard visits are helpful for resolving issues speedily and at short notice.

He said: “The digital world is something we will continue to harness post-pandemic. We are finding that issues can be resolved rapidly and effectively. We are still able to service our clients’ vessels very effectively virtually, while providing the same high standards. It also means we can reach out to larger numbers of seafarers at any one time.”

MCTC has seen interest in its 10-week distant Safe Food & Handling course increase significantly due to Covid-19. The practical elements of the course are also successfully accessed virtually as well.

MCTC’s full Catering Management service provides clients with the complimentary Catering Competency Development programme which is designed to increase standards in the galley by training and supporting catering staff.

Source: MCTC