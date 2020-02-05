MCTC Scores Another Client Success

MCTC, the leading international catering and training provider, has secured another success by taking on a new client, the ship owner and manager, the Döhle Group. MCTC will work in partnership with Döhle and implement its bespoke catering and training programmes onboard its fleet of more than 100 vessels.

Christian Ioannou, Managing Director of MCTC, said: “We’re looking forward to working with Döhle and the vessels it manages. Our dedicated panel of experts, made up of in-house nutritionists, food technologists and culinary consultants are ready to work with the Döhle crew to ensure the provision of healthy nutrition onboard.

“We will be offering our entire catering management and training services as part of the contract,” he said.

MCTC develops and upgrades training programmes for its clients and their crew, both onshore and at sea. Bespoke services include:

• Catering Management Programme covering the vessel’s entire catering management needs such as recipe planning, menu management, health and nutrition, including ordering supplies – all of which reduce vessel running costs.

• The Catering Competency Development Programme is designed to increase standards in the galley through a safe food handling and nutrition course; onshore upgrading culinary course; trade tests, briefings, on board visits and also crew conferences.

Döhle Group’s Director, Johann Diercks added: “We are excited about our new partner and his wholesome approach to Catering Management. We strongly believe that our decision to work with MCTC will enhance the wellbeing of our crew on board and that it is a decisive step towards sustainable ship management.”

Source: MCTC