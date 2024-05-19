Med crude-Urals diffs firm on softer freight, Novorossiisk port hit by drones

Urals crude oil differentials firmed to dated Brent on Friday amid softer freight rates for the grade’s shipments to Asia.

Urals differentials to dated Brent in northwest Europe firmed by some 70 cents per barrel to discounts above minus $13 per barrel, Reuters calculations show.

Discounts for 140-tonne Urals cargoes in the Mediterranean have narrowed by some 25 cents and stand above minus $10 per barrel to Brent.

Freight rates for Aframax ships, which usually load some 720,000 barrels of Urals crude in Primorsk or Ust-Luga for a one-way voyage to Indian ports, eased to average some $7 million from some $7.5 million for April and March-loading cargoes.

A drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk early on Friday hit the Importpischeprom oil products terminal and Sheskharis oil harbour, sources said and video shared on social media showed.

The port was shut soon after attack, but later resumed oil loadings from Sheskharis.

Meanwhile, Rosneft’s refinery in nearby town of Tuapse shut processing after another drone attack, Reuters sources said.

Suspension of refining operations at Tuapse refinery may result in additional crude oil exports, traders said.

PLATTS WINDOW

No bids or offers were made for Urals, CPC Blend and Azeri BTC crude in the Platts window on Friday.

NEWS

China’s refinery output fell 3.3% in April from a year earlier, the first annual decline in 20 months, as large refiners carried out regular maintenance and small independent plants curbed production due to thin profit margins.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Porter)