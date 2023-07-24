Med crude-Urals diffs unchanged in quiet tradeMed crude-Urals diffs unchanged in quiet trade

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were unchanged on Friday amid low trading activity.

Most August-loading cargoes available in the market traded, while some sellers were slow to make deals, expecting further firming in differentials, traders said.

PLATTS WINDOW

No bids or offers were made for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Friday, traders said.

NEWS

Current actions by OPEC+ to support the oil market are sufficient for now, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Friday, and the group is “only a phone call away” if any further steps are needed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)