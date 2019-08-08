Med Crude-Urals extends decline in Baltic, hits new high in Med

Urals crude differentials extended their decline in the Baltic on Thursday on weaker refining margins, while oil trader Litasco again pushed the grade’s values higher in the Mediterranean.

* In the Platts window, Glencore offered a cargo of Urals in the Baltic for August 21-25 at dated Brent plus 15 cents per barrel but found no buyers.

* Trafigura offered a cargo in the Baltic for Aug 18-22 at dated Brent flat, some 20 cents lower than offers on Wednesday, but also found no buyers, traders said.

* High-sulphur fuel oil cracks in Europe have fallen to minus $13 per barrel from around minus $8 per barrel at the end of July, reducing incentives for refiners to take heavier crude with a higher sulphur content such as Urals.

* Urals refining cracks have fallen to $2.77 per barrel from an average of around $5 per barrel over the past 15 days.

* Meanwhile in the Mediterranean, Litasco continued its aggressive bidding for an Aug 18-22 cargo, raising the bid by another five cents to a new record of plus $1.35 per barrel.

* Traders said they struggled to understand the logic of the bidding and could not see whether any cargo was at all available for sale during those dates.

* Litasco, which has a large refinery in Bulgaria, is a regular buyer of crude in the Med and often bids aggressively for barrels.

