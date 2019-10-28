Media from all over europe show great support for the MTE conference

No less than 15 Media have confirmed their support for the Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference, which they will actively promote.

The Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference (MTE Conference) is pleased to welcome fifteen media partners spanning six European countries, just two months after its official launch.

“We are very proud of this support and we look forward to welcoming specialized media to our event in Geneva”, says Bernard Schopfer, the founder of the MTE Conference. “The enthusiasm and support our event is generating all over Europe is a strong motivation for our organizing team, and also another confirmation that we are working in the right direction.”

The MTE Conference was created to bring together all stakeholders involved in maritime transport technology, create a positive dynamic around sustainability issues, encourage and promote innovation and new developments aimed at improving the environmental balance sheet and reducing operating costs.

The MTE Conference will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 18-19, 2020. A convenient and pleasant destination, Geneva is home to some of the world’s largest shipping companies while Switzerland is considered the world’s second largest maritime power from a commercial point of view. The country also ranks – alongside Denmark and France – as one of the three countries with the highest containership operating capacity. Switzerland, and in particular the Lake Geneva region, is also a pioneer in technological development. Polytechnic high schools, as well as specialized industries are at the forefront of innovation, and are often involved in the shipping industry.

MARITIME TRANSPORT EFFICIENCY CONFERENCE – MEDIA PARTNERS

ACTUALIDAD MARITIMA Y PORTUARIA

BALTIC TRANSPORT

BUNKERSPOT

CARGO CONNECTIONS

GLOBAL MARITIME HUB

FREIGHTBOOK

HELLENIC SHIPPING NEWS

INSIDE MARINE

KORABEL

LOGISTICS VOICES

MARPRO

PROJECT CARGO NETWORK

SEAPLANT

UNIVERSAL FREIGHT ORGANISATION

For more information : https://mte-conference.com

Source: MTE Conference