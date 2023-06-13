Mediterranean heavy industries to meet for crucial discussions on carbon markets

Heavy industries operating in the Mediterranean will come together in June for the first time since the pandemic, to discuss recent developments in carbon markets. Carbon Fast Forward Mediterranean last took place in 2019 when 80 organisations including Hellenic Petroleum, Heron, IETA, and Titan Cement discussed carbon pricing along with representatives from the European Commission. On 22 June, leaders in cement, steel, power and other industrial organisations, aviation, shipping, and government will meet in Athens.

The one-day event will cover compliance obligations and market opportunities, and how recent changes in the regulatory framework of the EU ETS will affect free allocations and carbon exposure. The conference this year is particularly important for the shipping industry as it prepares to pay for its reported emissions in the EU ETS from 2024.

Louis Redshaw, from Redshaw Advisors, one of the co-founders of Carbon Forward says, ‘We’re looking forward to being back in Athens with Carbon Fast Forward, our one-day event that covers carbon market developments that are pertinent to end-users, ie industrial participants in the EU ETS. By having such a focused event we can provide an environment that fosters an open debate about the risks to the bottom line faced by those companies, and what they can do about them’

Mike Szabo from Carbon Pulse and co-founder of Carbon Forward: ‘Off the back of the pandemic and the ongoing energy crisis, the EU has adopted reforms to accelerate climate action while corporates are building momentum in establishing their own pledges.

The event offers an important opportunity to gain insights on these major developments Places are limited, priority is given to representatives from heavy industries, government, and legal services. Visit carbon-forward.com to register.

Source: Carbon Forward