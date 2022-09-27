Mediterranean Shipping Co. connects Jeddah Port with 10 global ports

Geneva-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Co. will introduce a new call to its Himalaya Express Service to connect Jeddah Islamic Port with 10 global ports, said the Saudi Ports Authority.

The new addition will link Jeddah Islamic Port with ports of Colombo, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, King Abdullah Port, Valencia, Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Antwerp, according to a statement.

The service will include 11 mother ships with a capacity of 14,000 twenty-foot equivalent units for each vessel. Its first vessel sailing is expected to arrive at Jeddah Islamic Port on Oct. 23.

The global transport and logistics firm said it’s part of its commitment to serve the Saudi market and to expand import and export operations in the Kingdom’s ports.

The cooperation between Mawani and MSC will enhance Saudi ports’ performance on the investment and logistical fronts.

It will strengthen connectivity between the Kingdom and the world, reflecting positively on the operational efficiency in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy of positioning Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub, Mawani said in a press release.

