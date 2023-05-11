Mediterranean shipping company announces new office in Tempe

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, today announced plans to open its new MSC Tempe office, expanding the company’s network of locations across the United States.

Located on the Arizona State University (ASU) campus, construction of the state-of-the-art 777 Tower is set to be completed by Spring of 2024. The 28,302-square-foot space on the 6th floor of the tower will welcome 170 MSC employees, where given the vast Phoenix-metro talent pool, most positions will be filled locally. Set to provide MSC’s signature customer service and local logistics expertise within the PST time zone, MSC’s new office in Tempe will also benefit from ASU’s diverse alumni network and access to innovative research.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening our latest branch office in Tempe in 2024, welcoming new team members to the MSC family,” said Fabio Santucci, President, MSC USA. “The opening of this new location is a significant step towards establishing a more robust presence in the rapidly expanding West Coast and Gulf regions. Furthermore, as we seek to grow our presence in the area, this presents us with an excellent opportunity to strengthen our existing ties with customers in the region.”

The 777 Tower, totaling 160,000-square-feet, embodies MSC’s commitment to sustainability due to its environmentally friendly initiatives including green resource and utility usage as well as responsible waste management.

“Mediterranean Shipping Company’s new office highlights Arizona’s attractiveness as a national logistics hub,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “With access to major world markets and modern infrastructure, Arizona provides a premier environment to support MSC’s shipping and logistics operations.”

“The announcement of MSC, the largest shipping company in the world, is a testament to Tempe’s workforce pipeline through ASU and the region’s presence in ecommerce and logistics,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Global container markets are a barometer of global trade, and as the No. 1 market for foreign direct investment in the United States, this is further confirmation that Greater Phoenix has emerged as an international player.”

“I’m excited to have the world’s largest shipping company recognize Tempe as a place to expand their business operations. We welcome them to our community and look forward to supporting their success,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

“We are excited to welcome MSC to the NOVUS Innovation Corridor at Arizona State University,” said Grace O’Sullivan, Vice President, Corporate Engagement & Strategic Partnerships with ASU Knowledge Enterprise. “ASU is a leader in supply chain management, logistics and sustainability, and this strength creates a natural intersection for collaboration with MSC — a place where together we can build a meaningful relationship that benefits our local, national and global communities.”

MSC acknowledged the support of local partners including Arizona State University, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The addition of the Tempe office will mark MSC’s tenth office in the United States, including Baltimore MD, Boston MA, Charleston SC, Chicago IL, Costa Mesa CA, Houston TX, Miami FL, New Orleans LA, and its New York headquarters.

For more than forty years MSC USA has been proud to provide transportation solutions that have brought measurable benefits to American businesses, farmers, and consumers. MSC looks forward to facilitating the growth of international trade and commerce in the United States for many years to come.

Todd Noel with Colliers International represented MSC, and Ryan Timpani and John Bonnell with JLL represented the building owner Ascentris and Cypress Office Properties for 777 Tower at Novus, a public/private partnership between ASU and Catellus Development Corporation.

Source: MSC