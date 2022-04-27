Mediterranean shipping company Thailand moves towards one hundred percent electronic delivery orders using Kale’s e-solution

Kale Logistics Solutions and TIFFA EDI’s CODEX Electronic Delivery Order (e-DO) Service has already driven significant time- and cost-saving benefits for customers since going live with MSC Thailand in February.

“The benefit we derive from the CODEX e-DO is that we can reduce traffic at our counters because customers no longer need to obtain a paper document to exchange or receive goods,” said Rungruedee Kurutuch, Deputy Managing Director, Mediterranean Shipping (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

“Additionally, customers can save time and cost for delivering physical DO copies to their offices in different locations for cargo delivery.

“Further efficiencies are gained from the ability to handle all import cargo releasing processes in a single platform.”

The e-DO solution automatically updates information when a terminal releases cargo, meaning electronic goods release certificates and shipment status updates are available 24 hours a day.

The digital transfer of documents and reduction in manual processing meanwhile increase security and minimise the possibility of error.

“It’s a huge milestone that MSC Thailand has decided to digitalise 100 percent of our traditional DO to the e-DO service to facilitate ease of doing business for our customers in Thailand,” said Kurutuch.

“It’s not always easy to change traditional ways of working in the logistics supply chain and bring everyone from importers/brokers to carriers and terminals/depots from paper-based over to fully electronic goods release, but once everyone adapts to the new environment, we will all derive benefits from this change in long run.”

“This partnership with TIFFA-EDI and MSC Shipping strengthens our collaboration in the Thailand maritime industry,” said Vineet Malhotra, Director and Co-Founder, Kale Logistics Solutions.

“We’ve already seen a 25 percent increase in the number of Delivery Orders processed through the CODEX platform by MSC in Thailand.

“With e-DO penetration gaining ground with all MSC customers, we are confident that automation will speed up the process, reduce workload, improve overall compliance, and contribute to faster freight delivery.”

With the help of Kale’s electronic delivery order solution, MSC has made significant progress towards its goal to contribute to economic growth in the Thai logistics industry, and will continue working towards this goal while improving efficiency and service for its customers.

Source: Meantime Global