Medium-sized shipbuilders urge South Korea to enhance refund guarantees and support

Domestic medium-sized shipbuilders have requested the government to timely support refund guarantees (RG) to secure shipbuilding orders. Along with this request, they asked for stable management of raw material prices such as steel and for policies to be promoted to utilize shipbuilding cooperation with the United States as a new opportunity.

On the 21st, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy conducted a meeting on medium-sized shipbuilding chaired by Park Dong-il, head of manufacturing industry policy, at the Korea Shipbuilders Association. Participants included Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, K Shipbuilding, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, and Daesun Shipbuilding.

Medium-sized shipbuilders, which faced a management crisis due to intensified order competition and falling ship prices in the 2010s, are now experiencing improved performance with the recent improvement in market conditions.

The order performance of the four medium-sized shipbuilders rose from $1.92 billion in 2022 to $2.33 billion last year, an increase of over 20%. With a guarantee of swift delivery and excellent quality compared to competitors, the average contract price per ship also increased from $61 million in 2022 to $86 million in 2024.

Participants on the day requested the government, noting that “timely support for RG is important,” to strengthen the expansion of RG limits at the Industrial Bank and the special guarantees without collateral for commercial banks to ensure a smooth supply of RG. Additionally, they expressed hope for active promotion of steel price management and cooperation with the United States.

They also evaluated government policies, stating that securing on-site personnel has become easier due to the relaxation of foreign labor employment regulations implemented last year.

An official from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, “We will push forward with major policies such as global shipbuilding cooperation and fostering the shipbuilding component industry without any setbacks,” adding, “We will open new opportunities for the industry with cooperation demands such as U.S. vessel maintenance, and we will thoroughly review and improve the matters proposed by the industry today in cooperation with relevant ministries to help our medium-sized shipbuilders grow further.”

