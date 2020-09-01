Meet MABUX New Benchmark!

DBP (Digital bunker prices) are all based on Oil Futures’ variations, and can be used as a Benchmark, while running parallel with the physical market simultaneously. DBP should be the base for the bunker price mechanism and the physical market to come second. This new thinking is the other way around compared to what we have today.

– DBP are based on hundred thousand of oil contracts being traded every day and prices are therefore neutral and independent and away from price manipulations.

– The two price curves, one for the DBP prices and one curve showing the physical market prices, are displayed in the same graph where one can see overcharged and undercharged differences in bunker prices.

More info: www.mabux.com

Source: MABUX