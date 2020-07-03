Melbourne sees largest container ship

The Port of Melbourne has welcomed the largest container ship by maximum capacity to call at its facilities in what is seen as a demonstration of the port’s ability to accommodate the next generation of global container vessels.

The 299m long CMA CGM vessel Ural can carry up to 10,662 TEU1 , with containers stacked up to 12 high on-deck. Compared to the 4,500 TEU carried by the average container ship currently calling at the Port of Melbourne, this is a significant increase in load carrying capacity. Ural arrived into Melbourne’s Webb Dock for handling by ICTSI’s automated Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT).

Tim Vancampen, CEO of VICT, said: “VICT welcomes the 10,622 TEU CMA CGM Ural as the largest capacity vessel to call at the Port of Melbourne and congratulates all parties involved.

“VICT is well equipped to accommodate this class of vessels ranging from 10,500 – 13,000 TEU and plans to further invest in the Port of Melbourne to accommodate the next generation of vessel ranging from 15,000 to 18,000 TEU. We will ensure that Port of Melbourne will continue to fulfil its role as the main gateway to Victoria, and consolidate and expand its position in the global shipping network.”

Ural is one of six vessels currently deployed on the South-East Asia – Australia trade route called the ‘AAX1’. It commenced its 42-day round-trip in Malaysia, calling at Singapore. It then made its way around Australia’s south-west coast before arriving at Melbourne.

Brendan Bourke, CEO of the Port of Melbourne, said: “The arrival of CMA CGM Ural shows Port of Melbourne’s capacity to service the growing number of bigger vessels we’ll see into the future.”

Source: Platts