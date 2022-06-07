Memorandum of Understanding between ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A.

ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. proceeded with a new significant move for the Greek port sector, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with a view towards creating high value-adding synergies for both organizations.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Thanos Liagkos, Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., and Mr. Panagiotis Tsonis, Managing Director and Executive member of Patras Port Authority S.A., in the framework of the international shipping exhibition “Posidonia”, in the presence of Mr. Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, and executives of the two companies.

The agreement between the two ports is based on their common vision for the enhancement of their activities, the leveraging of mutually beneficial regional and interregional partnerships, the overall development of port and trade activities, as well as the promotion of intermodal transports.

Specifically, the MoU entails joint business initiatives and the exchange of information, best practices and know-how related to issues such as the implementation of logistics solutions, the leveraging of innovative technologies focusing on navigation safety and environmental protection, the strengthening of the two ports’ position internationally, the improvement of the services provided, the availability of infrastructures etc.

In this framework, Mr. Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, said: “The evolution of activities and the full leveraging of the possibilities of ports with a significant strategic position, like the ones of Thessaloniki and Patras, bring various and multiplying benefits. A key objective for all of us is Hellenic ports to have a critical role in the new era of cargo transportation, logistics, cruise and maritime tourism. On this basis, we welcome the cooperation between ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A., which can create important opportunities for the two ports and the national economy.

Mr. Thanos Liagkos, Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., noted: “Today is an important day for the Hellenic port industry, since two companies that play an important role in trade and tourism between Europe and Asia, as hubs for major transit routes, join forces, with a clear growth orientation and with a view towards the future. At ThPA S.A., our vision is to be more than a port. We aspire to be the multi-gateway intermodal network and logistics solutions provider for the Balkans and the broader Southeast, Central and Eastern European region. The development of synergies with important partners from Greece and abroad is a key step to this direction.

Mr. Panagiotis Tsonis, Managing Director and Executive member of Patras Port Authority S.A., said: “The exchange of experiences between the human capital of the two ports is one of the aspects of this cooperation to which emphasis will be given. This way, we will be better prepared for new challenges and covering the future needs of the shipping industry, by adopting effective and efficient practices.

The investment climate in Greece provides significant opportunities. Through their cooperation, the ports of Thessaloniki and Patras will grow – commercially and financially – even further and enhance their position among international competitors. In turn, this will benefit the national economy and Greek society.”

Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority