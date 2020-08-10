MENAS wins coveted RoSPA award

Bahrain-based Middle East Navigation Aids Service (MENAS) is delighted to have been presented with the RoSPA Bronze Health and Safety Award for demonstrating high standards of health and safety. The award, made annually by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, was in recognition of MENAS’s hard work in ensuring its staff, customers and contractors all arrive home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

MENAS will be presented with the award during a virtual awards ceremony to be held on September 3rd, 2020.

Peter Stanley, CEO of MENAS, said: “We are immensely proud of our colleagues in Bahrain for this fine achievement. We are all committed to safe working practices in our business as well as in the continuation of safe navigation in the Middle East Gulf.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, added: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations around the world, making it one of the most sought-after global accolades in health and safety.

“RoSPA wants every employee, wherever they are, to work safe in the knowledge that they will be going home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day. The RoSPA Award winners are vital to helping achieve this goal, because by entering they are driving up standards and setting new benchmarks for organisations everywhere. Currently, around 7 million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s influence is even wider,” she said.

Source: MENAS