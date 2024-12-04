Mental Health Support Solutions Expands into Korea and Japan to Address Unique Maritime Mental Health Challenges

Mental Health Support Solutions (MHSS) is pleased to announce the expansion of its team in Korea and Japan, marking a significant step forward into two of the world’s most important maritime markets. This strategic move responds to the growing demand for tailored mental health support for seafarers and maritime personnel in these regions, where cultural nuances and regulatory demands require a specialised approach.

Stella Kiss, General Manager and Clinical Psychologist at MHSS, explained the motivation behind the expansion: “Seafarers in Korea and Japan face challenges that go beyond the universal issues of isolation, long periods away from home, and the pressures of demanding work environments. Our decision to expand into these markets was driven by the need to provide mental health support that is not only accessible but also culturally sensitive. During my business trip to Asia earlier this year, we engaged with local agents, psychologists, and clinics to ensure that our services align with the specific needs of these regions. We’re committed to working together as an international team to deliver the best possible support.

“Mental health remains a sensitive and often stigmatised topic, particularly in cultures like those of Korea and Japan. To effectively address this, we are incorporating culturally sensitive approaches and aligning with local regulations. This includes training local mental health professionals who understand the cultural context and can provide support in native languages. We are also working closely with local regulatory bodies to ensure our services comply with regional mental health standards,” she said.

MHSS is introducing several new initiatives in Korea and Japan, including specialised training programmes for maritime workers both on board and in offices. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience of maritime personnel, addressing specific psychological needs within the cultural context of these regions. Additionally, MHSS is launching community outreach programs to raise awareness about mental health issues and reduce stigma, alongside efforts to increase local media coverage. A key aspect of this expansion is the enhancement of MHSS’s digital platforms, designed to make remote counselling and support more accessible to seafarers.

Charles Watkins, CEO of MHSS, said: “Expanding our mental health services to Japan and Korea allows us to bridge cultural gaps, empower diverse communities, and bring innovative care to regions where mental well-being is becoming a critical pillar of societal progress.”

Source: MHSS