Mental Well-Being Support for Seafarers

The need to support the mental well-being of seafarers was brought into sharp focus by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID related pressures continue to be present and the current conflict in Ukraine had added a further dimension to this issue.

Steamship Mutual’s partnership with Mental Health Support Solutions (MHSS) allows crew members on Members’ entered vessels free access to confidential and professional psychological support via the MHSS 24/7 helpline.

For Members’ seafarers on vessels not entered with the Club, the service can be made available by MHSS at a concessionary rate.

To ensure that the current service provided by MHSS meets seafarers’ needs and to assess the level of awareness of this service, a survey has been produced to collate feedback from our Members. Please follow the link here to access the survey, which consists of 8 questions.

The information collected is confidential and contact details are not recorded, unless you specifically request further information.

Thank you for your time and support in completing the survey and please do not hesitate to contact the Club if you have any questions

Source: Steamship Mutual