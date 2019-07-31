Menuett calls the Port of Vancouver USA on her maiden voyage

The Port of Vancouver USA welcomed the Menuett, commanded by Capt. M.M.I. Chowdhury, on her maiden voyage July 28.

Capt. Chowdhury and his 33-member crew from Bangladesh and Myanmar were welcomed to the Port of Vancouver USA by representatives from Norton Lilly and the Columbia River Steamship Operators’ Association.

The Menuett is a 180-meter liquid bulk vessel built by Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan. She is owned and operated by Mol Chemical Tankers PTE LTD, and is the 10th in a series of vessels with music related names, including the Intermezzo which called the port on July 10.

The Menuett departed for the U.S. from Onishi, Japan on June 27. She will discharge approximately 15,000 metric tons of sodium hydroxide at the Port of Vancouver USA before sailing to Los Angeles, CA.

Source: Port of Vancouver USA