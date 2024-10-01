MEPC 82: KBRV Supports ICS Criteria For IMO Net-Zero Framework

The Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (KBRV) endorses the International Chamber of Shipping’s (ICS) submission to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which outlines the essential criteria for the forthcoming IMO net-zero framework.

The proposal, which will be discussed at the next Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 82) meeting from 30 September to 4 October 2024, is a crucial step towards realising the global shipping industry’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero by or close to 2050.

KBRV believes that the criteria proposed by ICS provide a pragmatic and forward-thinking roadmap that will not only help achieve the targets set in the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy but also ensure fair and effective regulations for all shipowners and shipping stakeholders.

In particular, KBRV expresses its strong support for the following key components of the ICS proposal:

The ICS’ proposal of a flat rate GHG fee per tonne of CO2 emitted is the most crucial element among the proposed mid-term measures to reach the global of net-zero carbon shipping. It establishes a clear and transparent pricing mechanism in line with the “polluter pays” principle that ensures a worldwide level playing field.

A flat rate will also prevent a fragmented framework of national and regional initiatives which adds unnecessary administrative burden to the industry. A new straightforward global framework suggested by the ICS will encourage compliance while ensuring the operational efficiency of the global shipping industry. It will also help avoid the duplication of CO2 emission charges by different authorities.

“The KBRV underlines the critical importance of the current negotiations on mid-term measures for the global shipping industry,” states Wilfried Lemmens, KBRV Managing Director. “In the forthcoming negotiations towards MEPC 83, all IMO Member States need to invest the necessary efforts and resolve to reach the 2050 goal taking into consideration any impact on the industry. Only with the IMO’s alignment with the submission of the ICS can we pave the way for a more sustainable, competitive, and efficient maritime industry.”

Source: Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (KBRV)