Mercandia 4 to be converted to a freight only vessel

ForSea has decided to convert Mercandia 4 from a passenger and freight vessel to a pure freight service. As a consequence, we will no longer offer retail and F&B services on Mercandia 4 as of 1 September 2019. This is a response to a long term decline in car and passenger traffic. In addition, customer surveys have over time demonstrated a clear preference of passengers to use the larger and more modern ferries.

This is an important step to secure the position of the company in the future. Further initiatives to modernize the business and ensure our competitiveness will be introduced. ForSea has to date invested significantly to transform Aurora and Tycho Brahe to battery powered operation and remains committed to the development of sustainable shipping.

Source: ForSea