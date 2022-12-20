Merchandise exports to contract by 7% in Dec-Mar: Icra

India’s merchandise exports could contract by 7% year-on-year in December-March FY2023, owing to slowdown in key export destinations and moderation in commodity prices, rating agency Icra said in a report.

This comes after official data showed that merchandise exports in November 2022 stood at $31.99 bn, marginally higher than $31.80 bn compared to November last year. Trade gap narrowed to $23.89 bn in November compared to $26.91 bn in October.

“Going forward, we expect the merchandise exports to contract by ~7% YoY in December-March FY2023, owing to slow down in key export destinations and moderation in commodity prices, even as pre-Christmas shipments are likely to aid exports in the ongoing month,” the report said.

While the pace of YoY growth in merchandise imports is likely to dip to 4% from the 29.5% seen in Apr-Nov FY2023, it will be on the back of a high base amid softer commodity inflation. “Overall, we project the growth in merchandise exports (+3%) to substantially trail that in imports (+18%) in FY2023,” Icra added.

With a sequential uptick in exports of 7.4% and a dip in imports 1.4%, the merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $23.9 billion in November 2022, $21.2 billion in November 2021, from $26.9 billion in October 2022.

“While lower commodity prices are likely to contain the monthly trade deficit prints going ahead, these are likely to remain elevated relative to year-ago levels with the growth in domestic demand outpacing that in external demand,” the report further said.

Source: Livemint