Merger of CNC and APL Intra-Asia Short Sea Agency Network

We are pleased to inform that the Intra-Asia Short Sea services of APL have been successfully integrated under the CNC brand. As CNC will be the sole brand of the CMA CGM Group in Intra-Asia, we are now entering the next phase of merging our agency network which will be completed by the end of Q3 2019.

Headquartered in Singapore, CNC will be autonomous in offering Intra-Asia services and transshipment connectivity to other regions of the world.

With this, CNC will be a Top 3 carrier brand in the Intra-Asia market characterized by:

The teams within the Group have been working closely to set up processes to ensure a smooth transition and business continuity for you. Since 1st July, our teams have begun contacting our customers, providing the necessary information and addressing queries that you may have.

The transition process includes alignment of all existing Intra-Asia Short Sea contracts with APL under the CNC platform and transferring of bookings solely under the CNC system as we move forward with one brand identity.

This transition process will be completed by 1st October 2019, in line with the other trade related changes in the Group. It remains our priority to consistently deliver a level of high-quality service.

Source: APL