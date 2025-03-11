Meridian Port Services Ltd and Portchain celebrate new integration to automate schedule updates for a streamlined berth alignment process

Two years after adopting Portchain Connect, Meridian Port Services Ltd. (MPS) continues to enhance its berth alignment processes with shipping lines.

Portchain has successfully integrated its system with MPS, enabling automatic updates to the terminal’s berth schedules. This seamless integration optimizes berth alignment with carrier customers, improving efficiency and coordination. Additionally, MPS leverages Portchain Connect to enhance the accuracy and speed of berth alignment through digital handshakes and secure data exchange.

Portchain is proud to partner with MPS in simplifying communication channels and optimizing berth planning. With Portchain Connect, MPS receives real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, allowing for faster responses and counterproposals to align vessel schedules with the terminal’s berth plan.

“Portchain’s commitment to data collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal to improve overall supply chain visibility, ensuring everyone involved can make informed decisions.”

Mohamed Samara, CEO of MPS

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information.

“We are excited to work with MPS and help them drive efficiencies in their berth alignment process by facilitating streamlined data exchange. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and continuously improving the platform based on user feedback”. Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder.

Source: Portchain