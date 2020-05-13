Merkel, vowing to respect court’s ECB ruling, wants strong euro

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would respect a ruling by Germany’s constitutional court requiring her government to challenge the ECB on its flagship stimulus plan but added that she wanted to preserve a strong single currency.

“I believe we must approach these tasks now with a clear political compass and this compass means for me I would like to see a strong common currency, a euro,” Merkel told lawmakers.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)