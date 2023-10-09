MerlinGroup takes another step in making their fleet environmentally friendly by retrofitting dry cargo vessel Sayonara with Stage V engines

Arkel-based inland shipping company MerlinGroup is starting a conversion project for the Sayonara. The vessel, one of nine in its fleet, will be fitted with Stage V engines to make it future-ready and able to sail and transport anywhere with minimal emissions of harmful substances.

According to MerlinGroup, the company, which operates on a participation model of cooperation between company and equal partners, wants to prepare the fleet for the future as much as possible. That includes actively contributing to the energy transition.

Partner Aad Kleine: “As far as I’m concerned, reducing emissions is simply part of your business model nowadays. Transporting cargo responsibly is becoming increasingly important for our customers too. We align ourselves with them, but it also has to be feasible. We therefore try to take the most commercially and technically feasible measures for each ship. For the Sayonara, for instance, we also looked at electrification, but this ship does not lend itself to that. So we opted for Stage V engines, which provides a significant environmental improvement. For subsequent conversion projects, which are certainly coming, we, together with our clients and associates, are always looking again at the best suitable options, such as Stage V, electrification or alternative fuels.”

RVO subsidy

In addition to its own investments, the conversion is made possible by a subsidy from the RVO, a Dutch governmental financial arrangement specifically for Inland Shipping vessels. This grant helps transport companies like MerlinGroup to make those ships that still have a lot of potential both more sustainable and extend their lifespan.

Jan Kleine, partner at MerlinGroup, says: “Together with our customers, with whom we have often worked for years, we want to take our responsibility in the energy transition. This is why we pursue a sustainability strategy, often a joint effort, and apply it wherever possible to newbuilds, but also to modernisation projects. The refit to Stage V fits seamlessly into that.”

The Sayonara will be equipped with two DAF MX 13-390 Stage V engines, supplied and fitted by CCM3 from Werkendam. The Sayonara is expected to resume operations on Dutch, Belgian and German rivers in Q4 2023.

Source: MerlinGroup