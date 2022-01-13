MESPAS goes mobile: Launch of new maritime app for capturing information on the job

One of the most difficult and time-consuming issues when carrying out inspections or maintenance jobs on vessels is recording information on the job. Crews work on machinery, take notes and go back to their computers in the office and type in all the information. Now MESPAS has solved the problem: we are proud to announce the launch of the first maritime app for QHSE and maintenance tasks.

Easy to use and time saving, with the MESPAS mobile app data can be viewed or entered on the job. Crews doing maintenance jobs can consult manuals, record tasks completed or add photos and comments.Superintendents can walk around a vessel and record information

or add photos as they see issues in real time. For example inspection findings and observations.

The first of its kind, the MESPAS app enables crews a completely new way of working, greatly improving efficiency. Users simply log in to the app directly via an internet connection. They download the tasks and can fill them in, in on or offline mode.

Designed for both iOS and Android devices

Available in App Stores now

Mobile is now the cornerstone of MESPAS’s development strategy

Further features will be added regularly, resulting in a complete mobile offering for modern maritime task management

The app will be a huge improvement to the daily lives of ship managers and crews, a goal that is at the core of the MESPAS vision. MESPAS leads the way in the digitalisation of the maritime industry.

Source: MESPAS