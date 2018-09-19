Metals Prices Advance as Dollar Ticks Lower

Copper prices inched higher in tandem with other metals on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar as investors weighed the latest moves in the trade battle between the U.S. and China.

The price of copper was up 0.2% at $6,096 a metric ton in late morning trade, after gaining around 3% on Tuesday. Gold prices were also trending higher, rising 0.4% to $1,208 a troy ounce.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, was last down 0.3%. A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

The Chinese government said Tuesday it plans to impose new tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s Monday announcement of new import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

But on Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the rules-based global trading system and, in a nod to China’s trade tensions with the U.S., said problems should be resolved through consultations, not unilateral action.

“Whilst we are naturally cautious as to whether this price action represents a sea change and wary given recent intraday volatility, we are of the opinion these metals have further upside potential,” said Alastair Munro of brokerage Marex Spectron.

Copper prices were also supported by signs of a tighter market. Copper inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses dropped 20,000 metric tons over the past week, taking the total inventory withdrawal to more than 80,000 in the third quarter so far, according to ING Bank.

Among precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $14.21 a troy ounce, palladium was up 0.3% at $1,007.40 a troy ounce and platinum was up 0.5% at $798.50 a troy ounce.

Among other base metals, zinc was up 2.4% at $2,431 a metric ton, aluminum was up 0.4% at $2,037 a metric ton, tin was up 0.4% at $19,015 a metric ton, nickel was up 1.6% at $12,555 a metric ton and lead was down 0.9% at $2,049 a metric ton.

Source: Dow Jones