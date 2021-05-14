Methanol-dual fueled Chemical Tanker Takaroa Sun Conducts World’s First Barge-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering

On May 10, the methanol-dual fueled chemical tanker Takaroa Sun, owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (headquarters: Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary company of NYK, participated in the world’s first barge-to-ship bunkering* of methanol fuel. The bunkering of methanol fuel was conducted in Rotterdam port under the leadership of the charterer Waterfront Shipping Company Limited, together with the cooperation of the Port of Rotterdam, Royal Vopak N.V., and TankMatch B.V.

Methanol fuel produces up to 15% less carbon emissions during combustion than conventional fuel oil and reduces sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by approximately 99%. Particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) are significantly reduced as well. Methanol is expected to be one of the next-generation fuels for future ships that will have a low environmental impact.

By conducting risk assessments and providing technical support for barge-to-ship methanol fuel bunkering, the NYK Group is contributing to the ability to safely supply methanol fuel to the vessels of the future. We will continue to actively cooperate with the introduction of next-generation fuels that have a low environmental impact and pursue environment-friendly transportation modes.

* Barge-to-ship bunkering

A method of bunkering where a bunkering barge comes alongside a vessel to supply fuel. This can be done at various locations, such as along the quay or pier or at anchor.

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the introduction of next-generation fuels, such as methanol-fuel, which have a low environmental impact.

Source: NYK Line