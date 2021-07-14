METIS contributes digital expertise to EU sustainability project ENGIMMONIA

METIS Cyberspace Technology is contributing to an EU-backed project that will test clean energy solutions on board vessels with the aim of establishing the European Union as a leader in sustainable shipping – and ultimately steer the sector towards total decarbonisation.

The ENGIMMONIA project comprises two main areas of focus: promoting the global adoption of alternative fuels – namely ammonia – in shipping to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint; and adapting clean energy technologies that are proven in terrestrial applications – such as waste-heat recovery, renewables and energy-management systems – to the maritime sector. These solutions will be demonstrated at technology-readiness level 5 in full-scale engines (MAN) on board three vessels: an oil tanker (FAMOUS), a container ship (DANAOS) and a ferry (ANEK).

With funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, the project is coordinated by Italian company Rina Consulting and involves 21 project partners from nine countries, including several technical universities and some key players in the shipping industry. As one such partner, METIS is tasked with developing digital services to acquire data from any instrument on board a vessel relating to operational efficiency and environmental performance; assist crew in operating machinery and vessel at optimum efficiency; and support data scientists in evaluating new technologies and fuels.

“Efficiency and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do at METIS, so it is an honour to be chosen as a partner for a project that seeks to enhance the performance and minimise the carbon footprint of the European shipping sector,” says Andreas Symeonidis, Marketing Manager, METIS Cyberspace Technology. “I believe we can contribute a great deal through our expertise in digital services and data science, while at the same time, our involvement in the project will be a significant learning experience for us.”

As a result of its participation in ENGIMMONIA, METIS will enhance its knowledge of new types of fuel for maritime use, which, Symeonidis explains, will pave the way for new digital services to optimise performance.

ENGIMMONIA, having officially begun in May 2021, was funded by the European Commission in the framework of Horizon 2020 research and innovation program Grant Agreement 955413 in line with the commitment to decarbonize the shipping sector targeting ambitious decarbonization goals set by IMO.

Source: METIS