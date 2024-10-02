Metis joins RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program

Metis has joined the RightShip Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program. This partnership, which includes the broader ERMA FIRST group, aims to raise awareness of innovative solutions that promote a zero harm maritime industry.

As an industry-leading intelligent analytics and data acquisition tool, the Metis platform provides shipowners with advanced insight into vessel and fleet performance across four key domains: emissions, operations, performance, and machinery. Leveraging these insights, owners can make informed decisions to manage and report emissions in compliance with regulations, optimise voyages for weather routing and speed, minimise fuel consumption, analyse hull fouling, and evaluate energy-saving devices.

All of these actions enhance transparency among industry stakeholders, in full alignment with the objectives of the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program. Vessels using the Metis solution will be recognised within the RightShip Program for their efforts towards a zero harm maritime industry, providing a competitive advantage in charter-party negotiations.

“Our collaboration with RightShip is the latest endorsement of the Metis platform’s ability to improve the safety and sustainability of maritime operations through advanced data analytics,” said Andreas Symeonidis, Marketing & Partner Relations Director, Metis. “If shipping is to meet its decarbonisation targets and improve its safety record, collaboration between stakeholders will be vital. We are proud to become a Zero Harm Innovation Partner and look forward to making a positive contribution to the programme’s critical mission.”

“We are delighted to welcome Metis to the ZHIP and look forward to the positive impact its innovative solutions will have on advancing a safer and more sustainable maritime industry.” said Ajinkya Kadam, Head of Partnerships at RightShip. He added, “The interest the ZHIP has garnered over the past few years is a testament to the collective ambition of the ecosystem to develop a safer maritime sector for all.”

Metis recently launched a completely redesigned version of its analytics platform that introduced additional information layers, advanced filtering, and more intuitive navigation. Users gain access to new fleet- and vessel-level summary dashboards alongside key performance indicators (KPIs) that provide improved overviews of ship emissions, vessel performance, optimised operations, and machinery condition. Useful for benchmarking within a fleet and between sister ships, the new KPIs enable users to focus quickly and accurately on areas requiring attention.

Source: Metis