METIS signs up as new Inmarsat Fleet Data application provider

Integrated digital shipping platform provider METIS Cyberspace Technology SA and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for METIS to join the fast growing group of certified application providers to offer a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service customers.

The agreement will enable ship owners/managers collecting data through the Inmarsat Fleet Data service to have access to advanced data analysis, performance evaluation and predictive services available through the METIS cloud platform, such as:

• Voyage Analysis, Planning & Optimization

• Regulations Compliance

• Predictive Fuel Oil Consumption

• Bunkering Optimization

• Charter Party Agreements Monitoring

• Emissions Reporting

• Hull & Propeller Fouling Effect

• Claims handling

• Weather Prediction – Routing

• Virtual scenarios generation

Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes it and, via the Inmarsat satellite network, uploads it to a central cloud-based database equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API).

METIS also provides analysis and services related to the performance of all critical mechanical and electrical machinery working on the vessel, such as main engines, ballast water treatment systems, diesel generators, scrubbers and boilers.

Users can access specialised dashboards for each area of interest, which display significant key performance indicators (KPIs) and analysis for all required performance parameters, for benchmarking against reference data where needed. Enhanced information flow is achieved by scheduling customised reports by user and by generating automatic notification alerts, to be delivered when critical predefined events occur.

One of the most innovative features offered by METIS is that the platform supports a chat function, allowing users to interact with the first Cyber-Assistant dedicated to Ship Management in the world. The chatbot interface enables the user to ask simple questions in natural language (Plain English), but also to raise complex queries or request advanced analytics and reports.

“We are very happy to join forces with Inmarsat and we are sure that this cooperation will amplify our efforts to empower shipping companies on their journey towards digital transformation through our highly intelligent data analysis services.” says Mike Konstantinidis – CEO at METIS Cyberspace Technology SA.

“We are delighted to be working with an innovative start-up such as METIS,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime. “This partnership will help standardise data collection for fleet-wide performance monitoring and optimisation.

“It will aid fleet managers in controlling and analysing data across their fleet, through the METIS application on Fleet Data and via a secure platform that is fully scalable, fleet-wide and now commercially available on both Fleet Xpress and FleetBroadband,” says Mr Camporeale.

Utilizing the power of A.I. and Machine Learning METIS provides all the required information that enables shipping companies to evaluate the performance of the fleet and get accurate predictions to plan ahead through data-driven decision support services.

Source: METIS