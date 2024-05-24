Mexico economy grows slightly more than expected in Q1

Mexico posted slightly better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the previous three-month period, national statistics agency INEGI said on Thursday.

Latin America’s second-largest economy reported a first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.3%, while economists polled by Reuters expected an expansion of 0.2%.

The primary sector – comprising activities such as farming, fishing and mining – grew 1.7% quarter-on-quarter on an adjusted basis, INEGI said, followed by the services sector which grew 0.6%.

On the other hand, the country reported a sequential drop of 0.5% in secondary (industrial) activity.

The GDP figures came in slightly better thanpreliminary ones released by INEGI last month, which had suggested a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter expansion, but still point to Mexico’s economy losing momentum amid high interest rates.

“Risks remain tilted to the downside,” Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Andres Abadia said. “Real interest rates at the current high levels are simply unsustainable, particularly if core inflation continues to head south.”

Separate INEGI data on Thursday showed that headline inflation in Mexico ticked up in the first two weeks of May for the third fortnight running but the closely monitored core index continued to ease.

In a unanimous decision earlier this month, the Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate steady at 11.0% due to sustained inflation above its target range.

On anannual basis, the Mexican economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter, in line with expectations.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Chizu Nomiyama)