Mexico’s Cemex to fully operate UK cement plant on alternative fuel

Mexico’s Cemex, one of the largest concrete producers globally, said on Monday it would fully operate a cement plant in the United Kingdom on a type of alternative fuel, as the company looks to greatly reduce its carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The plant in Rugby, in England’s West Midlands region, is Cemex’s first to fully operate on Climafuel, a mix of paper, cardboard, wood, carpet, textiles and plastics, the company said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Leslie Adler)