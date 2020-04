Mexican state power utility CFE is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in May, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

It is looking to buy a cargo for May 12-15 delivery at the Manzanillo LNG terminal on Mexico’s west coast.

The tender closes on April 30 with offers to be valid until May 1.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Ekaterina Kravtsova in London; editing by Jason Neely)