MGN 662 (M) Templates for the UK monitoring, reporting and verification (UK MRV) regime

Ship operators shall draw up the monitoring plan referred to in Article 6 of Regulation (EU) 2015/757 using a template corresponding to the model set out in Annex I.

Ship operators may split the monitoring plan into a company-specific part and a ship-specific part, provided that all elements set out in Annex I are covered. The information contained in the company-specific part, which may include Tables B.2, B.5, D, E and F.1 of Annex I, shall be applicable to each of the ships for which the company is to submit a monitoring plan pursuant to Article 6 of Regulation (EU) 2015/757.

Ship operators with an existing monitoring plan under the EU MRV regime should check with the verifier about the suitability of the existing monitoring plan for the UK MRV regime.

Template of the emissions report

For the purposes of submitting the emissions report pursuant to Article 11(1) of Regulation (EU) 2015/757, companies shall use the electronic version of the template.

The electronic version of the template of the emissions report referred to in paragraph 1 shall contain the information set out in Annex II.

Electronic template of document of compliance.

For the purposes of issuing a document of compliance pursuant to Article 17(4) of Regulation (EU) 2015/757, the verifier shall provide relevant data using the electronic version of the template.

The electronic version of the template for the document of compliance referred to in paragraph 1 shall contain the information set out in Annex III.

Source: Gov.UK