MHC handles fertilizer donation from China

Manila Harbor Center (MHC), the largest international bulk and breakbulk handling operation at the Port of Manila and subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), facilitated the safe and efficient handling of 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizers from China last 7 June 2023.

The fertilizers were donated by the Chinese government as part of the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation with the Philippines, and will distributed to local farmers across the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Bicol in Luzon.

“Despite the intermittent inclement weather, the MHC team was able to achieve high discharging productivity under safe working conditions,” said Kevin Randall, MHC terminal director.

From the Port of Manila, the shipment was taken to Valenzuela city for the official turnover ceremony with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

