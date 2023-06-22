Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / MHC handles fertilizer donation from China

MHC handles fertilizer donation from China

in Port News 22/06/2023

Manila Harbor Center (MHC), the largest international bulk and breakbulk handling operation at the Port of Manila and subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), facilitated the safe and efficient handling of 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizers from China last 7 June 2023.

Unloading of more than 400,000 bags of urea fertilizers from the bulk carrier Loch Melfort

The fertilizers were donated by the Chinese government as part of the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation with the Philippines, and will distributed to local farmers across the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and Bicol in Luzon.

“Despite the intermittent inclement weather, the MHC team was able to achieve high discharging productivity under safe working conditions,” said Kevin Randall, MHC terminal director.

The official turnover ceremony for the donated fertilizers was graced by Their Excellencies Huang Xilian (third from left, seated), Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (fourth from left, seated), Philippine president, together with other government officials. Also present were Phillip Marsham, MHC global director; Geraldine Santos, MHC commercial head; and Iran Isabelle Servillon, MHC corporate affairs & management services manager.

From the Port of Manila, the shipment was taken to Valenzuela city for the official turnover ceremony with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.
Source: ICTSI

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software