MHI Completes Transfer of Koyagi Plant at Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works to Oshima Shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced today that it had fully completed the transfer of the new shipbuilding area of the Koyagi Plant at Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works to Oshima Shipbuilding based on the transfer agreement dated March 30, 2021, following the partial transfer including the dock and quay facility on December 27, 2021.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to maintain its comparative advantage by concentrating its management resources on shipbuilding and marine engineering that will increase added value, aiming to contribute to further develop maritime logistics and the reduce environmental impact on a global scale, for the Company to achieve sustainable business development.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries