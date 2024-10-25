MHI-MME Licenses Manufacturing and Sale of MET Turbochargers to Leading Chinese Marine Machinery Manufacturer

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery and Equipment Co., Ltd (MHI-MME), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has concluded a licensing agreement with Jiangsu Masada Heavy Industries Co, Ltd. (Jiangsu Masada), a privately owned marine machinery manufacturer in China, for the manufacture and sale of MET Turbochargers, its exhaust gas turbine type turbochargers for two-stroke marine engines.

With the conclusion of this agreement, Jiangsu Masada plans to start manufacturing MET Turbochargers in 2025, focusing principally on assembly, and gradually expanding to full-scale production including processes other than assembly. MHI-MME’s aim with this licensing agreement is to further penetrate the Chinese market with high-quality products and services.

Jiangsu Masada has a long relationship with MHI Group, and has previously concluded licensing agreements for deck cranes in 2008, and steering gears and deck machinery in 2012. At present, Jiangsu Masada is a leading manufacturer of marine machinery, boasting the largest share in the Chinese market for deck cranes, deck machinery, and steering gears.

MHI-MME developed the world’s first non-water cooled turbocharger, the forerunner of the MET series, in 1965. High-efficiency, high-capacity models have since been added to the lineup, and today MET Turbochargers are one of the global standards for exhaust gas turbine types. Total cumulative production volume of MET Turbochargers has now reached 45,000 units, accounting for more than 40%(Note) of the global market (in fiscal 2023) for units used in marine two-stroke engines.

Going forward, MHI-MME will continue to maintain and develop a positive cooperative relationship with Jiangsu Masada, and further proactively develop and market MHI brand marine machinery.

Source: MHI-MME