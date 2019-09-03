MHI-MME Participates at Ship Machinery & Equipment Seminar Turkey

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (MHI-MME) will participate in Ship Machinery & Equipment Seminar held at Istanbul Marriott Hotel Asia, Turkey on September 25, 2019.

This seminar is organized by Japan Ship Machinery and Equipment Association cooperated with Turkish Shipbuilder’s Association (GISBIR) and Turkish Chamber of Shipping (DOT) to introduce the latest information and technology of Japanese Ship Machinery & Equipment to Turkey market.

MHI-MME will make a presentation with following time schedule.

[Time Schedule] Seminar : September 25 from 17:15 to 17:30Subject : New Turbocharger MET-MBII / MET-ERSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. , Ltd.