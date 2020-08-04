MHI-MME Receives Generator Turbine and VOC firing Auxiliary Boiler Orders for Shuttle Tankers

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (MHIMME) received orders for generator turbines and VOC-firing auxiliary boilers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. in Korea. These will be installed in two 124,000 DWT LNG shuttle tankers (Ship No. H.5482/H.5483) for Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers※1.

Both turbines and boilers are scheduled for delivery to DSME in middle of 2021.

These vessels will be shuttle run between the North Sea and the Barents Sea for transport crude oil.

The purpose of installing turbine and boiler is to use VOC (Volatile Organic Contents) as fuel and reduce hazardous air pollutants discharged from crude oil tanks when crude oil is loaded. VOC is classified in two types, one is liquefied which is treated and generated through VOC recovery device and another is excess VOC which cannot be treated by the device, and VOC firing auxiliary boiler can use both types.

Especially from environmental viewpoint, the benefit of VOC-firing boiler is to detoxify excess VOC which contains 80% or more of inert gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide, and it is difficult to be broken out without the boiler.

In addition, generator turbine is also effectively used in the ship as electricity provider and also contributes to reducing environmental impact by improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

MHI-MME is only supplier that can supply both marine turbines and boilers with original design and

will provide most optimized design products for the new ships.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd. (MHIMME)