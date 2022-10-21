MIAL Appointed to the Strategic Fleet Taskforce

The CEO of the Maritime Industry Australia Ltd (MIAL), Angela Gillham, has today been confirmed as a key member of the Strategic Fleet Taskforce that will advise the Albanese Government on the implementation of their key election commitment.

For nearly a decade, MIAL has led the campaign to establish the Strategic Fleet, successfully securing bipartisan support for increasing Australia’s sovereign maritime capacity at the last election.

Ms Gillham said:

“MIAL has consistently said the Strategic Fleet provides a trifecta of benefits — security of key supply chains, jobs for highly sought-after maritime skills and economic stimulus to the nation.

“Australia is an island nation, and we depend on seaborne supply chains for essential products like fuels, building materials and medical supplies.

“The nation turns to the maritime industry during times of crisis, like natural disasters including the 2019/20 bushfires and conflicts, to help with evacuations, offer refuge and deliver lifesaving medicines.

“That’s why we’ve worked so hard to secure bipartisan support for the Strategic Fleet.

“I thank Minister Catherine King for appointing me to the Taskforce and I look forward to continuing my work with her and my colleagues on the Taskforce to ensure the success of the Strategic Fleet and creating the best regulatory environment to reinvigorate Australian shipping.

“Our recent Seafaring Skills Census found the Australian maritime sector has a projected shortage of 560 seafarers by 2023, a large proportion of which is in the Deck and Marine Engineer Officer skill sets.

“For the Albanese Government to achieve its election commitment of the vessels being Australian flagged and Australian crewed, regulatory reforms are needed now to provide better training opportunities for seafarers to get the skills they need to crew the Strategic Fleet.

“I look forward to working with Minister King and my Taskforce colleagues to find a solution to this problem, which is vital to the success of the Strategic Fleet and ensuring our supply chain and civil maritime security.”

Source: MIAL