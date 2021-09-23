Miclyn Express Offshore Announces Darren Ang As Its New CEO

Darren Ang was announced as the new CEO of Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO), taking over stewardship from former CEO Diederik DeBoer in July this year. Having been with the company for the past 22 years, Darren believes MEO to be one of the best offshore support vessels Company and solution businesses in the industry, driven by strong leadership with a highly motivated team. He adds, “I wanted to make a difference. This remains the same inspiration that continues to drive me today. I am very humbled that I have been given this opportunity to lead and serve this fantastic company.”

Preceding the role, Darren was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company until June 2021, Chief Marketing Officer of the company from November 2016 to March 2019, and Chief Operating Officer from September 2007. In addition, Darren was employed as an Assistant Engineer at A.P. Moller, a Petroleum Surveyor at Det Norske Veritas, and a Marine Consultant at Bureau Veritas. He also worked at SvitzerWijsmuller from 1999, holding various positions in the company, including Operations Manager, Deputy General Manager, and General Manager, until joining Express Offshore Transport (“EOT” a predecessor entity of MEO) in 2005.

Miclyn Express Offshore’s key focuses, enforced by the new CEO are, Safety as the highest priority, Integrity to discharge duties honourably, Respect in treating everyone with equality, Excellence for producing work of the highest quality, and, Teamwork to support each other and ensuring success together. Miclyn also communicated its dedication to major digital and green transformation and changes in the next four years.

Source: Miclyn Express Offshore