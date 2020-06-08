Miclyn Express Offshore Awarded Long-Term Charter In Thailand For 14 Crew Boats

Miclyn Express Offshore has contracted 14 of their crew boats on a long term charter with a leading E&P company in Thailand for 1,095 days from May 2020. This fleet of crew boats will support oil & gas production activity via inter-field transfer of personnel and cargo, evacuation and emergency response operations. The fleet service a significant number of platforms that form part of multiple oil & gas production fields within the Gulf of Thailand and operate on a very economic fuel consumption model to minimize operating costs for the charterer.

The project was contracted through Uniwise Offshore Ltd, a joint-venture between the Singapore headquartered, Miclyn Express Offshore and their local shipyard and logistics partner, Unithai Group. The management of these crew boats are carried out from the shore support bases in Songkhla and Sattahip. Uniwise has served this client with good track record for 20 years. Established in 1999, the joint-venture manages over 25 vessels in Thailand.

Source: Miclyn Express Offshore