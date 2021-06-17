MICTSL Upgrades to the Latest Version of Navis N4 TOS

Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced yesterday that Madagascar International Container Terminal Limited (MICTSL), operated by ICTSI Group, has gone live with the latest version of its flagship TOS, Navis N4 3.8. MICTSL has been running on N4 since 2013, and is one of the first ICTSI operated locations to upgrade to the newest version of the TOS.

Strategically located on the eastern coast of Madagascar, MICTSL is a key facility in the Indian Ocean connecting African and Asian trade. MICTSL is considered the leading operating terminal within the Indian Ocean Islands and is among the top performers in sub-Saharan Africa. Operating at 250,000 TEU annually, MICTSL is the gateway of Madagascar with over 90% of the country’s containerized cargo handled by the terminal, and as a result of the heavy traffic, they needed a reliable TOS to keep up and scale with their business for better operations.

“We pride ourselves in delivering the best possible service to our customers and upgrading our operations to a more modern TOS is important to help our terminals achieve our goals and to remain competitive in the industry,” said Guido Heremans, CEO of MICTSL. “As a long-time Navis customer, we are looking forward to seeing the business impact at MICTSL from the N4 upgrade, and hope to strengthen and streamline our processes for all of our stakeholders with the more modern solution.”

“As global trade is more critical than ever, it is important that we are able to provide solutions to our customers to keep cargo flowing around the world,” said Jacques Marchetti, General Manager, EMEA at Navis. “ICTSI Group has been a great partner over the years and we are excited to assist MICTSL in reaching their operational and business goals with the latest version of N4. We look forward to continuing our partnership and hope to upgrade our TOS in the other terminals they operate in the near future.”

Source: Navis