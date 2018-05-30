Recent News

  

Middle East comeback

in International Shipping News 30/05/2018

Demand growth from Asia to the Middle East topped 26% in 1Q18, but just like the South Asia market freight rates continue to fall because of chronic over-capacity.

After a long period of stagnation, the Asia to Middle East container trade went into overdrive in the past few months. Westbound shipments increased by a staggering 26% year-on-year in 1Q18, according to the latest release by Container Trades Statistics (CTS) – the fastest quarterly growth rate in at least five years.
Source: Drewry

