Middle East comeback

After a long period of stagnation, the Asia to Middle East container trade went into overdrive in the past few months. Westbound shipments increased by a staggering 26% year-on-year in 1Q18, according to the latest release by Container Trades Statistics (CTS) – the fastest quarterly growth rate in at least five years.

Source: Drewry