Middle East Crude-Benchmarks dip while market eyes fresh OSPs

Middle East crude benchmarks eased on Thursday as the spot market remained largely on the sidelines ahead of fresh official selling prices.

Meanwhile, the front-month spread between Brent and Dubai futures narrowed further at 65 cents a barrel.

CRUDE INVENTORIES

U.S. crude stocks fell the most on record last week as exports topped 5 million barrels per day and refineries processed more crude, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Despite the record stock draw, U.S. oil prices fell along with declines across financial markets, the day after rating agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. government’s top credit rating.

Oil prices will range between $80 and $100 a barrel this year and next as demand outpaces supply, Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of top shale firm Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N, said on Wednesday, citing output cuts by Saudi Arabia and underinvestment by U.S. producers.

India Oil and Natural Gas Corp said it has signed a term deal with Bharat Petroleum Corp for the sale Of crude oil from Mumbai.

Phillips 66 plans to run its refineries in the mid-90% range of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter of 2023, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Mitchell said.

Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav on Thursday reported stronger than expected second quarter results, driven by high freight rates.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)