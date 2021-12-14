Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge down amid ample supplies

Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai edged lower on Tuesday amid ample supplies and lower demand during seasonal maintenance in the second quarter.

Supplies to Asia are increasing as more arbitrage cargoes from the United States are available with the release of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and rising output from Permian basin. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have also decided earlier this month to continue increasing output by 400,000 barrels per day in January.

Chinese refiner Rongsheng has bought 1 million barrels of Upper Zakum for February loading from an oil major at about $1.80 a barrel above Dubai quotes last week, traders said.

This week, it has a tender seeking term supplies for February or March to December delivery, they said.

The refiner may have bought 1 million barrels each of Oman and Upper Zakum crude via the term tender, traders said.

Separately, spot values for light crude are also under pressure after ONGC sold a February-loading Russian Sokol cargo to Glencore last week at $4.70 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the lowest premium in three months. ICE Murban futures’ premium to Dubai crude slipped to $2.47 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest since September.

Iraq has set January Basra Medium crude official selling price at $1.40 a barrel above the average of Oman and Dubai quotes, 50 cents higher than December. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2SY32D

For regional grades, PetroBrunei has issued a tender to sell a Kimanis crude cargo loading on Feb. 1-5 which will close on Dec. 16. There are Kimanis cargoes for export on February.

REFINERY

Sinopec’s 600028.SS Zhenhai Refining and Chemicals, the biggest oil refinery in China, is maintaining a high operational rate despite a 14-day lockdown following a cluster of coronavirus cases in the region.

The refinery, with annual crude oil refining capacity of 460,000 barrels-per-day, currently processes 60,000 tonnes of crude oil each day, and produced over 34,000 tonnes of refined oil products and 3,000 tonnes of ethylene, according to two statements issued by Sinopec on Friday and Tuesday.

NEWS

OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 and stuck to its timeline for a return to pre-pandemic levels of oil use, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild and brief impact.

A surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant will dent global demand for oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, but the broader picture is one of increasing output set to top demand this month and soar next year.

The largest U.S. shale basin’s output will surge to a record in January, according to a monthly forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Monday.

HSBC, Europe’s leading banker to corporate Asia, laid out its long-awaited policy on financing thermal coal on Tuesday, and said it expected all its clients to have a plan in place to exit the fossil fuel by the end of 2023.

The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)